The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

3/4 KVCR Midday News: Federal Judge Blocks DHS Requirement of Advance Visit Notice, Mysterious Attacks on Donkeys in Riverside County, & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published March 4, 2026 at 1:02 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. A federal judge blocked a DHS policy that required advanced notice for congressional visits to detention centers for the third time.
  2. A dozen wild donkeys have been mysteriously attacked in Riverside County in the last three months. Local advocates say they’ve never seen attacks like these before.
  3. Three legal firms joined residents to urge the city of Riverside to reconsider its decision to halt a supportive housing project.
  4. Former housing secretary Julian Castro plans to build a $250 million endowment for Latino community groups across the US Southwest.
  5. After another delay, the Moreno Valley Mall could re-open today if city inspectors sign off on fire safety repairs.
