3/4 KVCR Midday News: Federal Judge Blocks DHS Requirement of Advance Visit Notice, Mysterious Attacks on Donkeys in Riverside County, & More
- A federal judge blocked a DHS policy that required advanced notice for congressional visits to detention centers for the third time.
- A dozen wild donkeys have been mysteriously attacked in Riverside County in the last three months. Local advocates say they’ve never seen attacks like these before.
- Three legal firms joined residents to urge the city of Riverside to reconsider its decision to halt a supportive housing project.
- Former housing secretary Julian Castro plans to build a $250 million endowment for Latino community groups across the US Southwest.
- After another delay, the Moreno Valley Mall could re-open today if city inspectors sign off on fire safety repairs.