Advocates seek answers after man released from Adelanto ICE facility dies

A man who was recently released from custody at the ICE Processing Center in Adelanto has died. Immigrant rights advocates say it’s the second death connected to the facility in two weeks.

The Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice says 44-year-old Irvin Cruz-Nape was arrested by federal agents last September and later detained at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center near Victorville. Advocates shared Cruz-Nape was released on bond in late February and died on March 4.

Esmeralda Santos, an organizer with the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, said Cruz-Nape’s family told advocates he experienced chest pains and symptoms consistent with a heart attack while in custody and was denied medical treatment.

“Irvin lived in Montclair for 20 years and has four children here,” Santos said. “His family wants answers to understand exactly what happened while he was detained inside Adelanto.”

The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment in time for broadcast and publication.

Cruz-Nape’s death comes after another recent death connected to the Adelanto facility. In late February, 48-year-old Alberto Gutierrez Reyes died after being transferred from the detention center to a Victorville hospital for chest pain and shortness of breath, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

His family and immigrant rights advocates said Gutierrez Reyes had repeatedly asked for medical care while detained. ICE officials shared he was evaluated by medical staff before being transported to the hospital.

The Adelanto ICE Processing Center has faced years of scrutiny from immigrant rights groups, attorneys and federal lawmakers over detainee treatment, access to medical care and conditions inside the privately operated facility. Members of Congress have also pushed for greater oversight of immigration detention facilities, including Adelanto, arguing that lawmakers must be able to conduct unannounced visits to monitor conditions.

This is a developing story