Inland Empire Democrats demand for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s removal

Democratic members of Congress from the Inland Empire on Wednesday called for the removal of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, citing what they described as aggressive and deadly immigration enforcement across the country. They're also demanding immediate reforms to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol enforcement.

At a press conference outside ICE’s field office in San Bernardino, Democratic Reps. Pete Aguilar, Raul Ruiz and Mark Takano, joined by immigrant rights advocates, called for Noem’s removal or impeachment and outlined a series of reforms. Those demands included limits on enforcement operations, greater transparency at detention facilities and accountability for agents involved in shootings.

Aguilar said recent killings involving federal immigration agents in Minnesota reflect what he described as ICE’s “complete disregard for human life.”

“The killings of Alex and Renée Good are the latest and last straw,” said Aguilar.

Lawmakers and advocates accused the Trump administration of covering up misconduct by federal agents, escalating enforcement actions and eroding constitutional protections primarily in immigrant communities through racial profiling and intimidation.

“The people of the Inland Empire should not be intimidated,” said Takano. “You have a right to protest. You have a right to live without fear in your community.”

Immigrant rights advocates who joined the press conference said federal immigration enforcement under the Trump administration has fueled fear in working-class and immigrant communities, while diverting public resources away from healthcare, education and worker protections.

“Instead of investing in things that would actually improve people’s lives, this administration is using billions of our tax dollars to sponsor an agenda of brutality and violence against the most vulnerable,” said Yunuen Trujillo, director of workers’ rights and labor legal services with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.

In a statement, the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice said it has long called for the abolition of ICE as an agency. “We have been calling for the abolishment of ICE and DHS since it was founded,” said Javier Hernandez, the organization’s executive director. “We will continue to work toward that goal.”

Ruiz says he was denied entry to Adelanto detention facility despite following new seven-day notification policy

Earlier Wednesday, Ruiz said he was denied entry to the Adelanto ICE Processing Center while attempting to conduct congressional oversight.

Ruiz said he followed DHS protocol, which asks members of Congress to provide seven days’ notice before visiting detention facilities. He alleged ICE failed to respond to his notice and said he waited nearly an hour before receiving a response. When he did, Ruiz said he was read a scripted denial over the phone by an ICE agent.

Ruiz said this was the second time he has been turned away despite following the agency’s procedures.

Ruiz said denying congressional oversight allows dangerous conditions to persist and vowed to continue pushing for transparency and accountability.

“If we’re seeing the brutality and the violence in the open, in public, then what are we not seeing inside these detention facilities?” Ruiz said.

DHS did not respond to requests for comment in time for broadcast and publication.

