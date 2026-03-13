3/13 KVCR Midday News: Extreme heat weather expected for southland through next week

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's top stories:

1. Record temperatures are surging in the west this week and a heat advisory is in effect. The Inland Empire could see highs break triple digits degrees next week. KVCR.

2. A former Amazon worker from San Bernardino has filed a lawsuit against the company for alleged discrimination and retaliation. Attorneys for the man say Amazon fired him after he was injured at work. KVCR.

3. Ports in the Middle East, Europe…and Asia are feeling the effects of the U.S.-Israeli War with Iran…with many backed up. But the leader of the Port of L.A. said on THURSDAY the massive port complex is not feeling the ripple effects…at least for now. LAist.

4. California home cleaners, nannies and caregivers are UNDERPAID collectively more than $280 million dollars on average per year. That’s according to a new study by researchers at Rutgers and Northwestern universities. KQED