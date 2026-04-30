Organizations honor fallen workers during Workers Memorial Day event in Pomona

Community groups gathered in Pomona on Tuesday to mark Workers Memorial Day, an annual day of remembrance honoring workers who have died on the job.

The event was organized by labor unions and immigrant rights groups representing workers across the Inland Empire. Organizers said the gathering aimed to both mourn the dead and highlight ongoing workplace safety concerns.

The California Department of Industrial Relations shares that more than 5,000 people die each year in workplace incidents across the United States.

Angel Lira with the PEOC said Latino workers have been among the most impacted by workplace deaths and other risks.

“We have lost members, not only to workplace deaths and accidents, but also members in detention,” Lira said.

Alongside the memorial, organizers also held a “Know Your Rights” workshop focused on workplace protections, extreme heat safety, and preventing job-related injuries.

Eliseo Flores, a day laborer affiliated with the Pomona Economic Opportunity Center (PEOC), said that Workers Memorial Day is about remembering workers “who are no longer with us,” including day laborers and others in different industries. “I’ve been working as a day laborer and contractor for 35 years. I’ve seen many buddies of mine die at work from accidents.

Eliseo Flores, a day laborer affiliated with the Pomona Economic Opportunity Center (PEOC), said in Spanish that for him the day was about remembering workers “who are no longer with us,” including day laborers and others in different industries.

“I’ve been working as a day laborer and contractor for 35 years. I’ve seen many buddies of mine die at work from accidents,” said Flores. “This is the day to remember all of them.”

Flores said he wanted to celebrate the life of David Villalta, who co-founded the Pomona Economic Opportunity Center in the 1990s.

“He was one of our first directors here, and so that’s why I’m remembering him today,” said Flores.

Flores said it’s critical for workers to understand their rights in order to stay safe on the job. He added that better access to information and protections could help prevent future workplace deaths among his fellow laborers.

“That’s why workshops like this are very important,” said Flores. “Workers need to know how to protect themselves from extreme heat and workplace accidents. It’s the law to provide people with their rights and protections, and if they don’t, it’s up to us to stand up to them.”