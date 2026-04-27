4/27 KVCR Midday News: Inmate dies at Riverside County jail two days after being arrested

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. An inmate at a Riverside County jail died after being in custody for only two days. KVCR/City News Service.

2. Riverside County was the first to adopt a state law allowing people to operate kitchens out of their homes. The law’s adoption in Riverside County spurred a wave of Latino home cooks across the state.

Daniel Eduardo Hernandez — a journalist based in Riverside County — did a story for the De Los section of the Los Angeles Times about the program and spoke about its impact with KVCR’s Madison Aument.

3. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has quietly opened another detention center in California’s Central Valley. The 700-bed facility is located in McFarland in Kern County at the site of a former state prison. CalMatters.

4. A woman died in Apple Valley on Friday morning after deputies say she stabbed her husband and burned their home. KVCR.