4/24 KVCR Midday News: Senator Cervantes' bill seeks to split Sheriff, Coroner offices in Riverside County

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown. Here are today's stories.

1. The sheriff oversees the coroner’s office in a vast majority of California counties. A state senator from the Inland Empire wants that to change in Riverside County. KVCR.

2. A bill advancing in the state Legislature would disqualify people from becoming local or state police officers if they’ve taken part in immigration enforcement during President Donald Trump’s second term.

This is just one of several bills moving forward that aim to hold workers accountable for the aggressive immigration raids that have taken place across California. CalMatters.

3. As budget season ramps up at the State Capitol, Senate Democrats say they want to tax top earning corporations to cover state Medi-Cal costs. CapRadio.

4. A gas line ruptured on Thursday in the parking lot of San Jacinto High School that prompted firefighters to evacuate the campus as a precaution. City News Service.