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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

4/23 KVCR Midday News: Bill to Stop Warehouses Becoming Detention Centers Moves Through State Legislature, Federal Court Blocks Requirement for ICE Showing ID & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published April 23, 2026 at 1:31 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A bill to prevent the use of warehouses for private detention centers cleared its first hurdle in the state legislature.
  • A federal appeals court has struck down a California law that required immigration agents wearing face coverings to show visible ID. This was part of the ice mask ban bill package that California passed last year.
  • While announcing the addition of three new state parks in the Central Valley, Governor Gavin Newsom took time out to slam President Trump, this time on the economy and cost of living.
  • A candlelit vigil is scheduled tonight in Riverside to honor the memories of county residents whose lives have been taken in acts of violence.
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