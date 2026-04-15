KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
4/15 KVCR Midday News: Riverside County Refuses to Pay for Sheriff Chad Bianco’s Legal Representation, Housing Rights Groups File Civil Rights Claim Against Riverside & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County will not be paying for outside lawyers to represent Sheriff Chad Bianco in his legal battles concerning an election fraud probe. Multiple legal challenges have been raised since he seized hundreds of thousands of ballots.
- Housing rights groups filed a civil rights complaint against the city of Riverside for its rejection of a state housing grant. The state funds would have helped build an affordable housing project near UC Riverside.
- Another woman came forward on Tuesday to accuse former California Congressman Eric Swalwell of sexual assault.
- Governor Gavin Newsom called a special election on Tuesday to fill former Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell's seat.
- LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn wants the FAA to investigate how a solid block of ice wound up falling from the sky and through the roof of a Whittier home.