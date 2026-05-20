Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVCR News is now available on kvcr.org!
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/20 KVCR Midday News: CSU Settles Gender Harassment and Retaliation Cases, Adelanto Detainees Stage Hunger and Economic Strike & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published May 20, 2026 at 4:02 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California State University has settled gender harassment and retaliation cases with two former administrators at Cal State San Bernardino. The lawsuits allege that CSUSB leadership oversaw a hostile work environment for women.
  • Immigrant detainees at a detention center in Adelanto are staging a hunger and economic strike.
  • A coalition of 24 states is suing the Trump administration over new limits on federal student loans for health care workers.
  • KVCR's latest updates on the Verona and Bain Fires.
Tags
Local News The Midday News ReportLocal news
Toni Lopez
See stories by Toni Lopez
More News