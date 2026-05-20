KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
5/20 KVCR Midday News: CSU Settles Gender Harassment and Retaliation Cases, Adelanto Detainees Stage Hunger and Economic Strike & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California State University has settled gender harassment and retaliation cases with two former administrators at Cal State San Bernardino. The lawsuits allege that CSUSB leadership oversaw a hostile work environment for women.
- Immigrant detainees at a detention center in Adelanto are staging a hunger and economic strike.
- A coalition of 24 states is suing the Trump administration over new limits on federal student loans for health care workers.
- KVCR's latest updates on the Verona and Bain Fires.