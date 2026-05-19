CSU to pay $12 million in employment discrimination settlement

California State University has settled gender harassment and retaliation lawsuits with two former high-level administrators from CSU San Bernardino. The university system will pay $12 million to resolve the employment discrimination claims.

The lawsuits alleged that CSUSB leadership, including CSU San Bernardino President Tomás Morales and other administrators, oversaw a hostile work environment for women and that women were punished or ignored over complaints of pay inequity, harassment and retaliation.

Last October, a Los Angeles jury verdict found CSU liable for retaliating against and harassing Anissa Rogers, a former associate dean for CSU’s Palm Desert campus. The jury also found CSU failed to prevent the harassment, which violates California law. Rogers was awarded $6 million.

The claims from Clare Weber, the former vice provost of academic affairs at CSU San Bernardino, were set for a second trial but were resolved in a larger settlement agreement.

Weber said she was fired after raising concerns that male and female administrators were not being paid the same. Rogers said she was forced out of her job after complaining to CSU executives and HR.

Weber said she moved back into a teaching role after being fired as vice provost. She is retiring after 25 years working for CSU as one of the terms of the settlement agreement.

Weber said the settlement is bittersweet: “I feel that we prevailed with our case. But, you know, I did lose my career over this, and that's painful.”

“I do hope going forward that the CSU and the Cal State University Board of Trustees follow their own policies that they've put in place,” said Weber.

In a statement to KVCR, a spokesman for CSU San Bernardino said: “CSUSB remains focused on strengthening its policies, practices and training to promote fairness, accountability and equal opportunity in all hiring and employment decisions. The university is dedicated to selecting and advancing the most qualified candidates without regard to gender, ethnicity, race or any other protected status.”

Meanwhile, CSUSB’s California Faculty Association chapter is demanding that Morales not receive executive benefits when he departs from the college at the end of the 2025-26 academic year. The CFA is also asking that Morales and Provost Mohamed be held accountable for the alleged discrimination against Rogers and Weber.

“While these resolutions allow all parties to move forward, they do not constitute an admission of liability or wrongdoing on the part of the university or President Tomás Morales,” said CSUSB’s spokesman.