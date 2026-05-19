KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
5/19 KVCR Midday News: New Bridge Opens in Indio, CA Muslim Community Mourns Losses After Deadly Mosque Shooting & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A new $35 million bridge designed to improve flood protection, and public safety is opening today in Indio, nearly two years after Tropical Storm Hillary washed out the previous crossing.
- Five people are dead, including two suspected shooters after a Monday morning shooting at San Diego's largest mosque.
- Muslim community leaders and police are looking at ways to increase security around mosques and Islamic schools across California after a deadly shooting on Monday at the Islamic Center of San Diego.