KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
5/12 KVCR Midday News: Residents Raise Concerns Over Ongoing Ontario Fire, Stroke Survivor Highlighted for Stroke Awareness Month & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Flames are still smoldering at a warehouse in Ontario that was burned down a month ago in an arson fire.
- May is Stroke Awareness Month, and stroke survivors and doctors say the key to recovery is patience and optimism.
- More than three dozen Riverside County residents have been arrested in connection with child pornography.
- Trump administration cancels rule that made conservation a ‘use’ of public lands.