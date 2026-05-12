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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/12 KVCR Midday News: Residents Raise Concerns Over Ongoing Ontario Fire, Stroke Survivor Highlighted for Stroke Awareness Month & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published May 12, 2026 at 12:42 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Flames are still smoldering at a warehouse in Ontario that was burned down a month ago in an arson fire.
  • May is Stroke Awareness Month, and stroke survivors and doctors say the key to recovery is patience and optimism.
  • More than three dozen Riverside County residents have been arrested in connection with child pornography.
  • Trump administration cancels rule that made conservation a ‘use’ of public lands.
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