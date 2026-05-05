KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
5/5 KVCR Midday News: US Senator Adam Schiff Holds Off on Endorsement in California Governor’s Race, Riverside County Offers ““Election Observer Tours” & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Adam Schiff, the Democratic U.S. Senator for California, visited San Bernardino Valley College on Monday. He was there to visit the site of a future campus housing project and held a roundtable with SBVC students.
- The race for California insurance commissioner is usually a sleepy one, but as the state faces a worsening coverage crisis following wildfires, candidates say there's a lot at stake.
- Beginning today and continuing to the day of the primary election, Riverside County residents can see exactly how vote-by-mail ballots are processed and counted. The Office of Registrar Voters is offering, quote, election observer tours so that residents can see behind the scenes and how these ballots are handled.
- A young Southern sea otter named Ray has become a surrogate mother to an orphaned pup, Sunny, at the Aquarium of the Pacific in California.