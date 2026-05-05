Hundreds mark May Day in San Bernardino with protest over immigration enforcement

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in San Bernardino last Friday for May Day. As expected, many participants this year focused their message on immigration enforcement and the impact of the Trump administration’s policies on workers.

Organizers say the annual day — also known as International Workers’ Day — has for decades served as both a celebration of workers and a platform for protest. Lizbeth Castillejos-Abeln with the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice said this year’s turnout reflected growing concern over immigration raids and detentions.

“We have workers who have been displaced, who have been detained, families who are left without their loved ones,” Castillejos-Abeln said. “Families can't pay their bills. They can't pay their rent.”

Among those who shared their experiences was Julian, a day laborer from San Bernardino who asked that his last name not be used out of concern for his safety. He said he was arrested by federal agents last year and detained for months at the Imperial Regional Detention Facility.

Speaking in Spanish and fighting back tears, Julian said he missed his daughter’s first day of school while in detention. With help from legal advocates and the Pomona Day Labor Center, Julian said he was eventually released. But Julian also said his case is still ongoing and that he is required to wear an ankle monitor.

“My family suffered so much while I was detained,” said Julian. “And this situation keeps impacting my family and I. My daughters are afraid that I can be detained again and my wife lives with constant anxiety.”

Castillejos-Abeln also said she believes the Inland Empire has been a “testing ground” for federal immigration enforcement. She pointed to two incidents last year in San Bernardino and Ontario as examples of what she describes as aggressive ICE activity. In the Ontario case, 24-year-old Carlos Jimenez was shot in the shoulder by federal agents and later arrested on allegations he assaulted officers.

“It was the first shooting we saw nationally,” said Castillejos-Abeln. “And really the administration is trying to push the line and see how far they can get. It's our moral responsibility to protect our community and to stand against that and hold the line for our constitutional rights, whether you're a citizen or not.”

Others marched to voice broader concerns about the Trump administration’s actions. Cindy Chim, a caregiver from Hesperia, criticized policies under former President Donald Trump, arguing they have deepened divisions and prioritized wealthy interests over working families.

“I find it disgusting that he promised so much for people and is instead choosing to support billionaires,” said Chim

Chim said events like May Day are a reminder for communities to stay united and to exercise their right to protest.

“We have to keep fighting,” said Chim. “We can’t be intimidated by any government against speaking out, especially because there’s so many people like us out there fighting for the same thing.”