5/1 KVCR Midday News: May Day demonstrations taking place across California

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Thousands of protesters are taking to the streets for International Workers Day…better known as May Day. KVCR/California News Service.

2. An exhibit commemorating America's 250th birthday will open tonight in downtown Riverside, featuring artifacts, memorabilia and other items that showcase a historical record of the local area's growth over the last two centuries. City News Service.

3. A federal judge says she needs more time to decide whether to grant a court order that gives immigrants at the Adelanto detention Center immediate relief. LAist.

4. Two longtime Democratic politicians are frontrunners in California’s race to become the next lead banker — a role that will be pivotal in managing what the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office projects could become a $35 billion annual budget deficit by 2027. CapRadio.