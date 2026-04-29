4/29 KVCR Midday News: Governor debate recap; Coachella latest battleground for data centers; Worker's Memorial Day event held in Pomona

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. It was a fiery debate last night for eight of California's candidates for governor. Both Republicans and Democrats took the stage for the CBS debate at Pomona College. KVCR.

2. Another battleground is emerging in the debate over AI data centers. Residents in Coachella are pushing back against a proposed large data center campus. KPBS.

3. Community groups gathered in Pomona on Tuesday for Worker’s Memorial Day. The annual day of mourning honors those who lost their lives while on the job. KVCR.