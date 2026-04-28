KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
4/28 KVCR Midday News: Health Care Union Pushes For Billionaire Tax on November Ballot, California Legislators Push to Protect Programs Affected by Federal Cuts & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Two California legislators announced bills on Monday that would create specific designations for colleges in California to preserve programs threatened by federal funding cuts.
- A health care labor union in California submitted more than 1.5 million signatures to place a billionaire taxed on the November ballot.
- The U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal is up for renegotiation in July, and fair-trade groups are pressing for major changes.
- The California Highway Patrol will conduct a 24-hour maximum enforcement period today, focusing on speeding to help reduce serious and fatal crashes across the state.