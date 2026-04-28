Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVCR News is now available on kvcr.org!
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

4/28 KVCR Midday News: Health Care Union Pushes For Billionaire Tax on November Ballot, California Legislators Push to Protect Programs Affected by Federal Cuts & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published April 28, 2026 at 1:08 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Two California legislators announced bills on Monday that would create specific designations for colleges in California to preserve programs threatened by federal funding cuts.
  • A health care labor union in California submitted more than 1.5 million signatures to place a billionaire taxed on the November ballot.
  • The U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal is up for renegotiation in July, and fair-trade groups are pressing for major changes.
  • The California Highway Patrol will conduct a 24-hour maximum enforcement period today, focusing on speeding to help reduce serious and fatal crashes across the state.
Tags
Local News The Midday News ReportLocal news
Toni Lopez
See stories by Toni Lopez
More News