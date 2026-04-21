KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
4/21 KVCR Midday News: Perris Approves New Commercial Project, Inmate Found Dead in Rancho Cucamonga ICE Detention Center & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Perris City Council approved a large commercial project near Interstate 215 that will convert hundreds of acres of land into a FedEx distribution center and a retail plaza.
- An inmate at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga was found dead in his cell on Sunday morning. Deputies were told that 26-year-old Mariel Mays was found unresponsive.
- Former California state Comptroller Betty Yee announced she's dropping out of California's race for governor.
- As AI chatbots become an everyday reality, some California lawmakers are looking to address potential impacts on the mental health of young users.