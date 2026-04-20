4/20 KVCR Midday News: Unemployment rate slightly down in Riverside County; Lamb Canyon landfill store open this Saturday

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown. Here are today's stories:

1. The unemployment rate in Riverside County declined slightly through the winter, despite a mix of payroll losses and gains. That’s according to new data from the state’s Employment Development Department. KVCR/City News Service.

2. A state agency created to help protect Californians who can’t take care of themselves is failing to fulfill its promise. That’s according to a new investigation from our partner, CalMatters.

3. California State Assemblymembers advanced a bill yesterday last Wednesday to keep armed agents and officers away from polling places and daycare facilities. CapRadio.

4. If you’re looking for a bargain and a way to keep usable items out of the landfill, Riverside County is opening its Found It Again Reuse Store later this month. KVCR.

