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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

4/20 KVCR Midday News: Unemployment rate slightly down in Riverside County; Lamb Canyon landfill store open this Saturday

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published April 20, 2026 at 12:00 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown. Here are today's stories:

1. The unemployment rate in Riverside County declined slightly through the winter, despite a mix of payroll losses and gains. That’s according to new data from the state’s Employment Development Department. KVCR/City News Service.

2.  A state agency created to help protect Californians who can’t take care of themselves is failing to fulfill its promise. That’s according to a new investigation from our partner, CalMatters.

3. California State Assemblymembers advanced a bill yesterday last Wednesday to keep armed agents and officers away from polling places and daycare facilities. CapRadio.

4. If you’re looking for a bargain and a way to keep usable items out of the landfill, Riverside County is opening its Found It Again Reuse Store later this month. KVCR.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria