KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
4/16 KVCR Midday News: Redlands School Board Votes to Keep Bible in their Schools, Perris City Council Rename Cesar Chavez Library & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Bible will stay on the shelves in the Redlands School District. A community member had asked for it to be removed because it's sexually explicit.
- The city of Paris voted at their meeting on Tuesday night to rename the Cesar Chavez Library. The dishonored farmworker leader has been accused of raping young girls and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta.
- California would implement a bell-to-bell ban on smartphones in the classroom under a bill in the legislature.
- More than 42,000 University of California service and health care workers plan to launch an open-ended strike next month.