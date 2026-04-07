4/7 KVCR Midday News: Two Baby Eaglets Hatch Over Easter Weekend, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Amazon workers are calling on the company to reinstate a warehouse worker they say was fired without cause.

2. Over Easter weekend, two baby eaglets hatched in Big Bear.

3. President Donald Trump is endorsing Republican Steve Hilton for California governor.

4. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission gave California’s only operating nuclear power plant approval to run for an extra 20 years.

5. Tribal officials say the state is ending its support to reintroduce endangered winter-run chinook to waters upstream of Mt Shasta.