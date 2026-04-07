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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

4/7 KVCR Midday News: Two Baby Eaglets Hatch Over Easter Weekend, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 7, 2026 at 9:37 AM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1.   Amazon workers are calling on the company to reinstate a warehouse worker they say was fired without cause.

2.   Over Easter weekend, two baby eaglets hatched in Big Bear.

3.   President Donald Trump is endorsing Republican Steve Hilton for California governor.

4.   The Nuclear Regulatory Commission gave California’s only operating nuclear power plant approval to run for an extra 20 years.

5.   Tribal officials say the state is ending its support to reintroduce endangered winter-run chinook to waters upstream of Mt Shasta.
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Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
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