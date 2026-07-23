KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
7/23 KVCR Midday News: CSUSB President Will Continue to Be Paid, Despite Harassment Lawsuit, Big Bear Eagle May Be in Critical Condition & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- One of the internet-famous bald eagles that lives high above Big Bear Lake may be in critical condition. That's according to a wildlife rescue group that's caring for a female eagle that they presume is Jackie.
- A California State University president at the center of a multimillion-dollar harassment lawsuit is set to earn a six-figure salary this coming year while he's in between Cal State jobs.
- A new soil cleaning program is coming for residents affected by the Eaton Fire.
- Republican Hilton tells Californians they can hate Trump but still vote for him in the governor’s race.