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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/23 KVCR Midday News: CSUSB President Will Continue to Be Paid, Despite Harassment Lawsuit, Big Bear Eagle May Be in Critical Condition & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published July 23, 2026 at 2:33 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • One of the internet-famous bald eagles that lives high above Big Bear Lake may be in critical condition. That's according to a wildlife rescue group that's caring for a female eagle that they presume is Jackie.
  • A California State University president at the center of a multimillion-dollar harassment lawsuit is set to earn a six-figure salary this coming year while he's in between Cal State jobs.
  • A new soil cleaning program is coming for residents affected by the Eaton Fire.
  • Republican Hilton tells Californians they can hate Trump but still vote for him in the governor’s race.
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