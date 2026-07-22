Eagle believed to be Big Bear's Jackie in critical condition

One of the internet-famous bald eagles that lives high above Big Bear in a pine tree may be in critical condition. That’s according to a wildlife rescue group that’s caring for a female eagle, that they presume is Jackie, of the duo Jackie and Shadow.

The Ojai Raptor Center said in an Instagram post that the eagle believed to be Jackie has severe anemia and inflammation of the kidneys. Veterinarians there are working to determine a cause. The Center said they are awaiting results from bloodwork and several diagnostic tests.

“Her condition remains critical, and this is still a very serious case. While the patient remains alert and is eating, it is still too early to predict the outcome,” the Instagram post said.

The female eagle was brought to them after it was seen fighting with two young eagles last Friday.

Friends of Big Bear Valley, the group that operates the 24-7 livestream of Jackie and Shadow’s nest, said Jackie has not been seen in several days.

Jackie is not banded, so wildlife officials cannot confirm her identity. They say the eagle does not appear to have any physical injuries.