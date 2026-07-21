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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/21 KVCR Midday News: Missing Big Bear Eagle Potentially Found, Access to Green Cards Set to Become Harder in California & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published July 21, 2026 at 1:30 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • An injured bald eagle that was rescued in Big Bear last Friday is believed to be Jackie. She hasn't been seen on the eagle livestream in several days.
  • Starting in mid-September, it may become harder for many immigrants in California and elsewhere to get a green card.
  • A new wildfire detection system is now online in Rancho Cucamonga. Firebird is an AI-assisted system that uses thermal sensors and 360-degree cameras to detect small fires within minutes of ignition.
  • Governor Gavin Newsom says his administration has tripled the operational reach of the state's public internet system, the Middle Mile Broadband Network.
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