Empire Strykers host annual summer camps

The Empire Strykers are once again hosting their annual youth soccer camps and clinics across the region, giving players ages four to 17 the chance to develop their skills while learning from members of the professional indoor soccer team.

(Maile Palacios/KVCR Public Media)

The camps are designed for players of all experience levels, with instruction focused on ball control, passing, game play, and overall agility. For Strykers goalkeeper Brian Orozco, the purpose of these camps extends beyond soccer. It’s about giving back to the community that supports them throughout the season.

“I think the Empire Strikers, we've always said that we're like a family and to be able to have the whole city out here supporting us, and us be a part of them. It’s something very special, you know. We support the kids throughout the summer, and they support us throughout the winter. It's special to us. It means a lot to us.”

(Maile Palacios/KVCR Public Media)

Players also hope the camps encourage healthy habits, teamwork, and confidence while giving children the chance to make new friends and connect with their hometown team. Strykers midfielder, Alan Perez, says the camps also remind players why they fell in love with the game, and see that love grow within the next generation.

“I think the best thing about it is that even though each kid is at a different level, each of them are here, and they all feel the same emotion of the joy of playing soccer, and that's the same thing we get when we're out there and they're supporting us. So it all comes together, and it makes us play better.”

(Maile Palacios/KVCR Public Media)

While the professionals hope to inspire the next generation, the campers are soaking in every opportunity. Abigail, a participant at Wednesday’s camp, says she’s learning that soccer is about more than just having fun. It’s also about discovering what you want to become.

“I love the games. That’s pretty much my favorite part of every day in camp, not just having fun. It's about what you want to be. You can know if you want to be a soccer player like my friend Maggie, you could study soccer, and since you're in the soccer camp, you could learn all those tricks.”

As summer continues, the Empire Strykers hope young players leave with more than just sharper soccer skills, but also a stronger connection to their community.

For more information about upcoming camps, click the link on our website at kvcr.org

For KVCR, I’m Maile Palacios

https://www.theempirestrykers.com/strykerssoccercamps