7/16 KVCR Midday News: Environmental Activists Fundraise to Protect Big Bear Eagles' Habitat & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

For the last decade, a 24-7 livestream of an eagle's nest in Big Bear has captivated people around the world. Its most famous occupants are Jackie and Shadow. Plans to develop that lakeshore are underway, and the group that runs the camera is racing to stop it because they say it'll harm Jackie and Shadow. But biologists who study eagles say it's more complicated.

The twice-yearly changing of the clocks could be a thing of the past if legislation currently in Congress that calls for permanent daylight time makes it through.

