Economics IE is a weekly KVCR radio segment where we talk to economists from the Inland Empire to help take the temperature of the region's economic situation.
Economics IE: July 13
This week's rundown:
- Growing Inland Achievement has received a grant from the Gates Foundation.
- A bill advancing in the state Legislature would let insurance companies track how you drive…in exchange for a possible discount on your premium.
- A federal judge has rejected a Trump administration effort to shift how states spend federal homelessness money. It’s a win for California in what’s been an ongoing legal battle.
- The race is on to raise $6 million to stop a development on land in Big Bear where beloved bald eagles Jackie and Shadow fish and hangout.