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Economics IE
Economics IE is a weekly KVCR radio segment where we talk to economists from the Inland Empire to help take the temperature of the region's economic situation.

Economics IE: July 13

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published July 13, 2026 at 3:50 AM PDT

This week's rundown:

  • Growing Inland Achievement has received a grant from the Gates Foundation.
  • A bill advancing in the state Legislature would let insurance companies track how you drive…in exchange for a possible discount on your premium.
  • A federal judge has rejected a Trump administration effort to shift how states spend federal homelessness money. It’s a win for California in what’s been an ongoing legal battle.
  • The race is on to raise $6 million to stop a development on land in Big Bear where beloved bald eagles Jackie and Shadow fish and hangout.
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