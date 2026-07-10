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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/10 KVCR Midday News: Coachella extends moratorium on data centers; investigation launched into abuse of dogs in Cabazon

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published July 10, 2026 at 12:38 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's headlines:

1. After months of controversy over data centers in Coachella, the city council there voted on Wednesday to extend a moratorium on data centers until next year. City officials say they’re working toward a possible ban. KVCR.

2. Two dogs were removed from a property on Thursday following a social media video that showed a canine being struck by a man. Riverside County Animal Control officers and Sheriff’s deputies took custody of the dogs from the suspect, Craig D’Allessandro. He was seen punching the dog and later throwing it to the ground. City News Service.

3. A bill advancing in the state Legislature would let insurance companies track how you drive in exchange for a possible discount on your premium. CalMatters.

4. California bill aims to help transgender troops forced out by Trump's military ban, offering housing assistance and expedited professional licensing. CalMatters.

5. In recent years, e-bikes have grown in popularity, but it’s not without risk. Injuries caused by e-bike accidents have seen a sharp increase in Riverside County. KVCR.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a news reporter for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria