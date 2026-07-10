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Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:42 with support from Joseph & Dakira Williams and at 8:42 with support from A&R Tarpaulins. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 7/10/2026

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published July 10, 2026 at 9:46 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A former captain in the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department alleges that facts about deaths in the county jails have been concealed by a cover-up culture under threat of retaliation by Sheriff Chad Bianco.

2. The March Joint Powers Authority has severed ties with a developer that missed multiple deadlines to bring a medical facility to the former Air Force Base.

3. Student activity fees will more than double at Cal State San Bernardino, thanks to a decision by campus administrators.

4. And lastly today, Mentone was among several communities hit by federal warrants served on suspected members of an India-based crime ring Tuesday.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
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Cassie MacDuff
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Jessica Greenwell
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