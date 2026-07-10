Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 7/10/2026

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A former captain in the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department alleges that facts about deaths in the county jails have been concealed by a cover-up culture under threat of retaliation by Sheriff Chad Bianco.

2. The March Joint Powers Authority has severed ties with a developer that missed multiple deadlines to bring a medical facility to the former Air Force Base.

3. Student activity fees will more than double at Cal State San Bernardino, thanks to a decision by campus administrators.

4. And lastly today, Mentone was among several communities hit by federal warrants served on suspected members of an India-based crime ring Tuesday.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.