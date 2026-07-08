Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVCR News is now available on kvcr.org!
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/8 KVCR Midday News: Volcano Fire Containment Progresses, Tribal Casinos Continue Fight Over Exclusive Rights to Blackjack & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published July 8, 2026 at 1:10 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The Volcano Fire that erupted in the hills west of Murrieta is holding at 138 acres today with 45% containment.
  • Tribal casinos in California have claimed they have exclusive rights to host blackjack and other Las Vegas-style gambling. Tribes are facing yet another defeat after a new court ruling from a San Francisco judge.
  • The Trump administration declined to renew the U.S.' trade agreement with Mexico and Canada. California's avocado industry is now pushing policies as part of future negotiations to protect growers.
  • A federal judge has rejected a Trump administration effort to shift how states spend federal homelessness money. It's a win for California in what's been an ongoing legal battle.
Tags
Local News The Midday News ReportLocal news
Toni Lopez
See stories by Toni Lopez
More News