KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
7/8 KVCR Midday News: Volcano Fire Containment Progresses, Tribal Casinos Continue Fight Over Exclusive Rights to Blackjack & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Volcano Fire that erupted in the hills west of Murrieta is holding at 138 acres today with 45% containment.
- Tribal casinos in California have claimed they have exclusive rights to host blackjack and other Las Vegas-style gambling. Tribes are facing yet another defeat after a new court ruling from a San Francisco judge.
- The Trump administration declined to renew the U.S.' trade agreement with Mexico and Canada. California's avocado industry is now pushing policies as part of future negotiations to protect growers.
- A federal judge has rejected a Trump administration effort to shift how states spend federal homelessness money. It's a win for California in what's been an ongoing legal battle.