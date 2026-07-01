'Extra things go a long way': How to keep pets safe during July 4th fireworks

While people are celebrating the United States’ 250th birthday this July Fourth, our pets may be a bit less enthused. The days after the Fourthare the busiest for animal shelters across the country, according to a report from the ASPCA.

Here in the Inland Empire, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services has found that to be true. It’s warning pet owners to keep a close eye on pets—especially dogs—during the patriotic festivities.

The Riverside County animal shelter system has been overcapacity for more than a year. Right now, the shelter is at 220% capacity. According to spokesperson Veronica Perez, that means multiple dogs have to pack into one kennel. Perez said there are several things pet owners can do before Saturday to ensure their pets stay safe during the fireworks.

The best option is to keep pets inside.

“Check to make sure gates are closed, fences are fixed, windows are closed, even if they are indoors,” said Perez. “Those extra things go a long way.”

She said pet owners should plan to stay with their pets during fireworks shows.

“If your pet needs a calming aid, talk to your veterinarian,” said Perez. “If you have a pet that maybe gets overly agitated or anxious, you can definitely plan ahead for those types of things.”

Before the Fourth, people should make sure their pets’ microchip and tag information are up-to-date in case they do escape.

“Most lost pets are less than a mile from their home, so there really is a lot the community can do if they do find a lost pet,” said Perez.

“Check to see if there's an ID tag, and if there is, maybe there's a phone number, and call that phone number, and try to reunite pets in the community before they even come to our shelter.”

She said if you lose your pet, it’s free in Riverside County to reclaim it. Riverside County is also offering free microchipping for residents until July 4.

A few other reminders:

Do not use fireworks near animals.

Stick to your pet’s regular diet. Avoid table scraps.

Keep alcohol and party items out of reach. Items like glow sticks, citronella candles, and lighter fluid can cause vomiting, drooling, or other serious issues if chewed or swallowed.

Only use products labeled for pets. Insect repellents with DEET are toxic to all animals, and many essential oils commonly found in “natural” products are especially dangerous to cats.

Use calming aids if needed. Products like anxiety wraps, pheromone diffusers (e.g., Adaptil or Feliway), and vet-approved calming chews or medications can reduce stress—especially for pets with a known noise phobia.