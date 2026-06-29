6/29 KVCR Midday News: Judith Valles, former San Bernardino Mayor, dies at 93

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. Judith Valles, the former mayor of San Bernardino, and lifetime public servant has died. She was 93 years old. KVCR.

2. Final election results are in. Voters in Riverside and San Bernardino counties during the primary election decided between ousting incumbents, electing new council members and weighing local funding measures. KVCR.

3. With temperatures on the rise, so is mosquito activity, and with it the risk of West Nile virus. Health officials are urging people to take precautions ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. CapRadio.

4. Recovery efforts are continuing at Hidden Valley Wildlife Area in Norco to clean up debris left behind from the Bain Fire in May. RivCoParks says additional volunteer opportunities are planned as recovery efforts continue. More information is available at RivCoParks.org/BainFire. KVCR.

