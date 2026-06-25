KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
6/25 KVCR Midday News: $11 Billion in Funding For Affordable Housing Could Be Set For November Ballot, Nationwide Music Tour Harnessing Rural Activism Comes to California & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California voters could soon decide whether to approve over $11 billion in new funding for affordable housing and veteran home ownership programs.
- A nationwide music tour coming to California on Saturday aims to harness rural activism as the county celebrates its 250th anniversary.
- Prosecutors say Chico Library shooting suspect Bradley Sayre planned to kill himself after Monday's deadly attack. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey says Sayre's journal was recovered by investigators.
- The average price of a gallon of regular self-serve gasoline in Riverside County is at $5.34 per gallon.