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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/25 KVCR Midday News: $11 Billion in Funding For Affordable Housing Could Be Set For November Ballot, Nationwide Music Tour Harnessing Rural Activism Comes to California & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published June 25, 2026 at 2:45 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California voters could soon decide whether to approve over $11 billion in new funding for affordable housing and veteran home ownership programs.
  • A nationwide music tour coming to California on Saturday aims to harness rural activism as the county celebrates its 250th anniversary.
  • Prosecutors say Chico Library shooting suspect Bradley Sayre planned to kill himself after Monday's deadly attack. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey says Sayre's journal was recovered by investigators.
  • The average price of a gallon of regular self-serve gasoline in Riverside County is at $5.34 per gallon.
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