KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
6/10 KVCR Midday News: Redlands Unified School District Improves Response to Sexual Misconduct, California Bill Might Expand Nurses Who Can Perform Abortions & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- According to a report released by the California Attorney General's office, a local school district that was once bogged down in sexual misconduct complaints and lawsuits is improving with wide-ranging reforms.
- California would expand the number of nurses who can perform abortions under a bill advancing in the state legislature.
- A bill advancing in the state legislature would require weight loss drugs like Ozempic to be covered for public employees. But officials at the largest health plan for those workers are pushing back, saying expanding that coverage would cost too much.
- Republican Steve Hilton has secured the second spot in California's governor's race. That's according to a call by the Associated Press on Tuesday.
- The Directors Guild of America announced today it has reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on a new four-year collective bargaining agreement.