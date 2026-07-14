Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVCR News is now available on kvcr.org!
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/14 KVCR Midday News: Immigrant Rights Advocates Speak Out Against Deadly ICE Encounters, Governor Newsom Claims New Bill Will Pave Way for Affordable Housing & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published July 14, 2026 at 1:35 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • An incident involving federal immigration agents unfolded Monday morning in Highland. According to immigrant rights activists, ICE agents were pursuing a vehicle when a crash occurred.
  • A growing number of immigrant rights advocates are raising concerns over the use of force by federal immigration agents following recent deadly encounters across the country.
  • Governor Gavin Newsom says a new law he signed on Monday will reduce red tape when it comes to building more affordable housing in California.
  • California and 11 other states are suing to block Paramount Skydance's takeover of Warner Brothers Discovery.
Tags
Local News The Midday News ReportLocal news
Toni Lopez
See stories by Toni Lopez
More News