KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
7/14 KVCR Midday News: Immigrant Rights Advocates Speak Out Against Deadly ICE Encounters, Governor Newsom Claims New Bill Will Pave Way for Affordable Housing & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- An incident involving federal immigration agents unfolded Monday morning in Highland. According to immigrant rights activists, ICE agents were pursuing a vehicle when a crash occurred.
- A growing number of immigrant rights advocates are raising concerns over the use of force by federal immigration agents following recent deadly encounters across the country.
- Governor Gavin Newsom says a new law he signed on Monday will reduce red tape when it comes to building more affordable housing in California.
- California and 11 other states are suing to block Paramount Skydance's takeover of Warner Brothers Discovery.