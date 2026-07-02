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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/2 KVCR Midday News: Local Shelters Advise Extra Pet Care for 4th of July, State Workers Protest Governor Newsom’s Mandate & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published July 2, 2026 at 2:51 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The Riverside County Animal Shelter is packed, and it could be even more after 4th of July weekend.
  • State workers rallied at the state capital as Governor Gavin Newsom's return to office mandate took effect.
  • California school librarians say they were blindsided by a last-minute budget cut that will take online research materials away from students.
  • The Trump administration has sued California and Virginia over new laws in both states that restrict the sale of semi-automatic firearms.
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