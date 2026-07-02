Dodgers’ fan favorite returns to coach at alma mater

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Joe Kelly is returning to where his baseball journey began.

Corona High School revealed this week that the former Dodger and two-time World Series champion has joined their coaching staff. Kelly will serve as an assistant coach that will primarily focus on the team’s pitchers, bringing over a decade of professional experience.

In an Instagram post announcing the hire, Corona High Baseball welcomed Kelly back home, calling him “an amazing addition” to the coaching staff and stated their excitement for the “impact he will have on and off the field.”

Kelly spent 13 seasons in the major leagues, playing for four different teams and winning World Series championships with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020. Along the way, he became known for his competitive and fiery personality, quickly becoming a fan favorite across the league.

Prior to pitching on baseball’s biggest stage, Kelly developed his skills at Corona High School and committed to a collegiate career at the University of California, Riverside. Now, after retiring in December 2025, he is returning to the Inland Empire to invest in the next generation of local athletes.