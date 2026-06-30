Classic cars celebrate Route 66 centennial with stop in San Bernardino

More than 100 vintage automobiles made their way to San Manuel Stadium as San Bernardino hosted an overnight stop of the 2026 Hemmings Great Race.

The Great Race, which dates back to 1983, is a nine-day rally featuring vintage vehicles that were built prior to 1975. This year’s race began June 20 in Springfield, Illinois, and concluded in Pasadena on June 28 after traveling along the historic Route 66. The event was officially recognized as a Route 66 Centennial Event by the U.S. Route 66 Centennial Commission to celebrate the 100th anniversary of America’s legendary “Mother Road.”

San Manuel Stadium served as the race’s final overnight stop, giving fans the opportunity to meet the competing race teams, walk among vintage roadsters, and celebrate the Inland Empire’s deep ties to Route 66.

Ahead of the event, Inland Empire 66ers General Manager Hollee Haines explained that it was an amazing opportunity for the 66ers to host the Great Race in conjunction with the City of San Bernardino. Haines added that the team and organization has embraced the history of their namesake, even paying tribute to the mechanics who kept travelers moving along the highway.

The race concluded Sunday, capping off more than 2,000 miles of competition while celebrating the charm, character, and history that has made Route 66 a symbol of the American spirit.