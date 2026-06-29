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Economics IE
Economics IE is a weekly KVCR radio segment where we talk to economists from the Inland Empire to help take the temperature of the region's economic situation.

Economics IE: June 29

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published June 29, 2026 at 2:03 AM PDT

This week’s economic rundown:

  • California unemployment rate ticked down in the Inland Empire in May
  • California voters to decide on 14 statewide ballot measures
  • State tax credits expected to bring jobs and investment
  • Proposed legislation aims to cap HOA fees
  • Reyes Coca-Cola building $650 million facility in Rancho Cucamonga
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Madison Aument
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