Economics IE is a weekly KVCR radio segment where we talk to economists from the Inland Empire to help take the temperature of the region's economic situation.
Economics IE: June 29
This week’s economic rundown:
- California unemployment rate ticked down in the Inland Empire in May
- California voters to decide on 14 statewide ballot measures
- State tax credits expected to bring jobs and investment
- Proposed legislation aims to cap HOA fees
- Reyes Coca-Cola building $650 million facility in Rancho Cucamonga