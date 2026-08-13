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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

8/13 KVCR Midday News: Redlands School Board Discusses Potential New Library Policy, SoCal Moves Forward in Little League World Series & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published August 13, 2026 at 3:17 PM PDT
Courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball
Courtesy of Little League Baseball and Softball

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The Redlands School Board on Tuesday discussed a policy that advocates say would create more balance in the library, but opponents argue it would be difficult to implement.
  • The Little League West Region tournament continues to heat up San Bernardino, with SoCal one win away from a chance to represent the West at the Little League World Series.
  • Uber and Lyft drivers officially formed their first statewide union in California earlier this week.
  • A surrogate who went to Texas after a dispute with a California couple over treating a severe birth defect has given birth a day after a judge in Texas ordered a hospital to provide life-sustaining care.
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