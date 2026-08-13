KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
8/13 KVCR Midday News: Redlands School Board Discusses Potential New Library Policy, SoCal Moves Forward in Little League World Series & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The Redlands School Board on Tuesday discussed a policy that advocates say would create more balance in the library, but opponents argue it would be difficult to implement.
- The Little League West Region tournament continues to heat up San Bernardino, with SoCal one win away from a chance to represent the West at the Little League World Series.
- Uber and Lyft drivers officially formed their first statewide union in California earlier this week.
- A surrogate who went to Texas after a dispute with a California couple over treating a severe birth defect has given birth a day after a judge in Texas ordered a hospital to provide life-sustaining care.