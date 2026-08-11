KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
8/11 KVCR Midday News: Fallout from FBI Raid in Ontario Continues, Beloved Big Bear Eagle Jackie Passes Away & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- The political fallout continues in San Bernardino County following an FBI raid two weeks ago. An Ontario councilman whose home was searched by federal agents has dropped out of the city's mayoral race.
- Some sad news for tens of thousands of fans of the famous internet eagle couple Jackie and Shadow, whose nest is high up in a pine tree in Big Bear. Jackie died early Monday morning.
- Hundreds of Californians rallied at the state capital on Monday, calling on lawmakers to reverse cuts to transit, affordable housing and clean air programs.
- Electric cars just got cheaper for Californians looking to buy their first zero-emission vehicle. Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday new rebates for first-time EV buyers.
- The local price at the pump has dipped a fraction overnight. The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped to $5.54.