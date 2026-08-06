KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
8/6 KVCR Midday News: California's Latino Caucus Introduce Transparency Bills for Detention Centers, UCSD Police Won't Collaborate with Border Patrol & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Democratic lawmakers in California's legislative Latino caucus are introducing bills to increase transparency for detention center conditions.
- UC San Diego's police department will no longer participate in a federal grant program that provides millions of dollars for police to collaborate with Border Patrol.
- The changes to Medi-Cal are coming fast and furious, but California funds a network of thousands of community health workers, also known as promotoras, to help low-income families understand health insurance options.
- A new APNORC poll finds that Americans are increasingly noticing the impact of extreme heat on their lives, and they say much of that shift is happening in the West and Midwest.