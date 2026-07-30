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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/29 KVCR Midday News: FBI Raids Properties Around the IE, CA Lawmakers Consider Bill That Allows Survivors to Use Abuse as Legal Defense & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published July 29, 2026 at 1:01 PM PDT
Fall In Angelus Oaks
Shareen Awad
Fall In Angelus Oaks

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • The FBI raided several properties in the Inland Empire on Tuesday, including the home and offices of a San Bernardino County supervisor.
  • California lawmakers are considering a bill that would let survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault or human trafficking use their abuse as a legal defense, even for violent crimes.
  • California's new budget throws immigrant families on Medi-Cal a lifeline, but the state could do more to help, according to groups focused on child health.
  • Riverside's police department has arrested a man they say fatally struck a worker Monday morning near a Kaiser Permanente hospital.
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