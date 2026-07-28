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The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/28 KVCR Midday News: Possible Big Bear Eagle, Jackie, in Recovery, New Bill Could Pave Way For Incarcerated Firefighters to Get Jobs After Release & More

KVCR | By Toni Lopez
Published July 28, 2026 at 1:25 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • An eagle believed to be one half of a famous couple that lives in a nest in Big Bear is doing better. That's after being treated for an illness for more than a week.
  • Incarcerated firefighters form a critical part of California's wildfire response, but many face difficulties finding a job after being released. A new state bill aims to change that.
  • This summer, a key restoration project is underway to improve California's water supply, which depends on the high Sierra meadows absorbing snowmelt and filtering it into rivers and streams.
  • Police say an employee at Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center has been killed by a pursuit suspect who fled the scene.
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