7/27 KVCR Midday News: Extreme heat hits Riverside County, California sees highest ballot rejection rate in years

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown at lunchtime. Here are today's stories:

1. The nest of the internet-famous bald eagle couple Jackie and Shadow in Big Bear will be protected from nearby development. The nonprofit that runs the 24/7 livestream of the eagles has raised $10 million to buy the land and preserve the area. KVCR.

2. California voters had their ballots rejected in the June primary at the highest rate in more than a decade. Nearly 150,000 vote-by-mail ballots were rejected, with most due to arriving too late. KQED.

3. A bill that would require some companies doing business in California to disclose whether they profited from slavery has advanced in the state Legislature. Supporters say the Truth and Disclosure Act would provide more transparency, while opponents argue it duplicates existing requirements. CapRadio.

4. Younger Californians are being identified as a challenge for voter turnout ahead of the November election. CapRadio.

5. The Inland Empire is facing another stretch of extreme heat, with Riverside County expecting widespread triple-digit temperatures. A heat warning is in effect for parts of the Coachella Valley and areas near Banning as temperatures are expected to remain above average through the week. City News Service.