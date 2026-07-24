Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 7/24/26

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. San Bernardino's police chief and a police union leader have filed legal claims against the city over Councilwoman Treasure Ortiz's accusations that they told her that her name had been run through a criminal background check illegally.

2. State investigation determined that the Rialto Unified School District billed the state for $3 million in meals that were not actually served to students.

3. La Sierra University has been notified it could lose its accreditation unless it corrects some financial problems and other issues.

