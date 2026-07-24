Banning voters to decide fate of mega warehouse project in November

Voters in the city of Banning will decide the fate of a large warehouse project that was previously approved by the city council. Residents gathered enough signatures to place three measures on the November ballot to repeal the project.

In April, the council approved the Sunset Crossroads Specific Plan, which consists of 530 acres of planned development near Interstate 10. According to city staff reports, the project could add about 5 million square feet of warehouses, along with commercial and retail development.

Sam’s Club was rumored to be among the “anchor” tenants. According to the NorthPoint development, Sunset Crossroads promised to bring $44 million in benefits and $39 million in infrastructure improvements.

But opponents, who argue that building warehouses could bring more truck traffic and air pollution to the area, forced a referendum on the plan. The council last Tuesday voted unanimously to put the three measures on the November ballot rather than repeal the project themselves.

Kathy Dale, one of the leaders of the referendum effort, said she would have preferred for the council she’s glad the fate of the development is now in the hands of the people.

“Because in my mind, they did not make an informed decision,” said Dale. “Now we're just going to have to take it to the voters and get that W in November.”

Neither the city of Banning nor the project’s developer, NorthPoint Development, responded to requests for comment. The city clerk’s office and city manager’s office also did not provide information about the election’s cost. However, a staff report noted that consolidated elections — like the one scheduled for November — are typically more cost-effective.

