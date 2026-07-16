KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
7/15 KVCR Midday News: Riverside County Creates Committee to Oversee Sheriff's Department, CSU Re-imagines Basic Needs Initiative & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Riverside County's Board of Supervisors has agreed to create a committee to study recommendations that call for oversight of its Sheriff's Department.
- Cal State is re-imagining its Basic Needs Initiative, which has helped more than 77,000 students every year since its creation 10 years ago.
- The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is agreeing to let three counties haze gray wolves to protect livestock. CDFW is authorizing sheriffs in Sierra, Layson, and Modoc counties to use less-than-lethal deterrents such as rubber bullets, pepper balls, and bean bags.
- California gubernatorial candidates Javier Becerra and Steve Hilton will address Latino-elected officials and policymakers today. Both candidates are appearing at the National Association of Latino-Elected and Appointed Officials 43rd Annual Conference in downtown LA.
- Cat and kitten intake will remain on hold today at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter as officials work to contain an unspecified illness affecting some of the facility's felines.