Triple digit heat hits Inland Empire as humid, hot conditions expected through July

Southern California experienced the hottest day of a heatwave on Wednesday that has blanketed the region. Triple digit temperatures have been recorded in many cities across the Inland Empire. Climate and weather experts say a combination of high heat temperatures and monsoon conditions could drive up humidity in the region through July.

The National Weather Service this week said that dangerous triple digit temperatures are expected through Thursday. On Wednesday, the region experienced the hottest day of the heatwave that began on Monday.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with the University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources, shared Wednesday that cool winds from monsoons off the coast of California are being blocked by a “heat dome” that is creating humid and heatwave conditions.

“That is why during the summer monsoon the southwestern U.S. and by extension California at least periodically sees these intrusions of unusually humid conditions,” said Swain.

Swain said SoCal should expect more humidity next week and that there it could persist until the end of the month. He said desert regions, such as the Coachella and Imperial Valleys, should stay prepared for the extreme weather.

“This can actually be an uncomfortable, even dangerously humid time of year, for those working outdoors. And it also is maybe the one time of year when you can expect at least the possibility of a heavy downpour from an afternoon thunderstorm.”

At Veterans Park in Colton, families fought through the heat and humidity under the shade and on splash pads. Abigail Gleason, who lives in nearby San Bernardino, said she’s been able to get through the heatwave. But Gleason also said it’s getting unbearable.

“We have air conditioning, but my mom has a swamp cooler,” said Gleason, “and with the humidity and stuff, it's been a little bit harder for her to stay cool, so she stays at my house until it's time to go home and go to sleep.”

Daniel Macias, who lives in Loma Linda, said he took his kids to use the splash pads in Colton because it’s hard a good place for kids to cool down and stay active.

“It comes in handy, especially if you don’t have the resources or a pool at home,” said Macias.

Health officials said people should avoid outdoor activity during peak heat if possible, stay hydrated and check on children and elders.